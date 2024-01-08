StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LITB opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $120.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

