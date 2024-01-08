StockNews.com Downgrades Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CYH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NYSE CYH opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne T. Smith bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,671.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

