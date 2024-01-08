StockNews.com Downgrades Maximus (NYSE:MMS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMS. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut Maximus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSE MMS opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average is $80.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 45.63%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

