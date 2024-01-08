StockNews.com Upgrades Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $4,706,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 10,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

