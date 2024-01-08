StockNews.com Upgrades International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
International Bancshares Stock Performance
International Bancshares stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. International Bancshares has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $54.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares
In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,442,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,896,043.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $1,433,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,442,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,896,043.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,675,150. Insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares
About International Bancshares
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Bancshares
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.