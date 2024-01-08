StockNews.com Upgrades International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

International Bancshares stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. International Bancshares has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $54.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,442,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,896,043.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $1,433,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,442,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,896,043.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,675,150. Insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

About International Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 19.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

