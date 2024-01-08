SushiSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $243.94 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $243.94 million and approximately $43.22 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 250,204,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,006,431 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

