T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $88.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.92.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $106.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.34. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

