TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TATT opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. TAT Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.15%.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.