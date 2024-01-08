TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises 10.4% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of TC Energy worth $22,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 311,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,607. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,566.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

