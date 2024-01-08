TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.42.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $96.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

