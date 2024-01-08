TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

BRDG opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -234.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,317,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

