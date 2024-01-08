TD Cowen Lowers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Market Perform

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.89.

PFE opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

