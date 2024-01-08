TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TDCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TDCX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.40 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TDCX from $13.80 to $12.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get TDCX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDCX

TDCX Stock Up 0.5 %

TDCX stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. TDCX has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.17.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). TDCX had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TDCX will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TDCX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TDCX by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 958,863 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of TDCX by 106.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 901,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TDCX by 82.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 420,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at $10,771,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TDCX by 30.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 511,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 118,791 shares during the period. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TDCX

(Get Free Report)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.