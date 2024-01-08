TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TDCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TDCX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.40 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TDCX from $13.80 to $12.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
TDCX Stock Up 0.5 %
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). TDCX had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TDCX will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TDCX
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TDCX by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 958,863 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of TDCX by 106.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 901,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TDCX by 82.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 420,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at $10,771,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TDCX by 30.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 511,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 118,791 shares during the period. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TDCX
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
