TELUS (TSE:T) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$29.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.75.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at C$23.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. TELUS has a one year low of C$21.16 and a one year high of C$29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.71. The stock has a market cap of C$34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0703586 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 277.78%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

