Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,469,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,616,383. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.92 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.65. The firm has a market cap of $751.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

