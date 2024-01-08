TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,182,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230,317 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 2.46% of TETRA Technologies worth $20,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,791 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,906,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 415,789 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,300,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 372,845 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of TTI stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.28. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

