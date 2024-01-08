Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a positive rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Textron Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $78.60 on Thursday. Textron has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Textron by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Textron by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $64,463,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $64,467,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Textron by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,474,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 713,169 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

