Tezos Price Tops $0.90 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001991 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $865.66 million and $1.44 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001522 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001165 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000869 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 987,327,701 coins and its circulating supply is 966,372,394 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

