The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Decreased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $387.98. The company had a trading volume of 597,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.16.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

