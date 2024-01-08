The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $70.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.88.

NYSE CMA opened at $56.51 on Thursday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 115,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

