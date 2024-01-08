The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 262,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,208 shares of company stock worth $13,877,843. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.42. 529,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,436. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $83.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

