The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lion Electric

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.97 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 21.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.