The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $156.16. 630,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average of $128.56. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

