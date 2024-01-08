The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.00. The stock had a trading volume of 228,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,528. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $166.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.18.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.