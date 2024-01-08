The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 637.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $91.83. 1,308,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,630. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

