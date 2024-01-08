The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.7506 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

NYSE TD opened at $64.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

