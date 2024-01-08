The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $90.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.