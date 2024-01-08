Tokocrypto Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $141.25 million and $1.14 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,199,109 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto (TKO) is an ERC-20 token native to the Tokocrypto platform, a digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. Founded by Pang Xue Kai in 2018, it offers services like digital asset trading, a digital wallet, and staking. TKO serves multiple purposes: it offers trading fee discounts when used for payment, can be staked for rewards, is required for participation in certain platform decisions or project launches, and is used in promotions and reward systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

