TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $410.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $290.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.82.

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $351.61 on Thursday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $162.47 and a 12-month high of $382.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.24.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

