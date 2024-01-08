Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 5,321 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 982% compared to the typical daily volume of 492 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,492,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,070 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 265.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,436,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 91.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,651,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,230,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,922,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,478 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Qurate Retail Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.86. 1,535,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market cap of $336.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QRTEA
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Chipotle stock price can set a new all-time high in 2024
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Spirit AeroSystems stock will rally on Boeing’s new orders
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.