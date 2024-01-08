Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 4.7%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 5,893,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,401,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Transocean Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 177.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $193,454,000 after buying an additional 17,650,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,276 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 61.8% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Transocean by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Further Reading

