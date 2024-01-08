Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.23. 992,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,095,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TVTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $725.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

