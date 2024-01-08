Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,143 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $19,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 141.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of TMCI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,446. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $777.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.27.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

