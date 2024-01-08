Truist Financial Boosts Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $60.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $57.39 on Thursday. Ball has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Ball by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,039,000 after acquiring an additional 136,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,163,000 after buying an additional 169,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

