Truist Financial Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $286.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $286.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.00.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $220.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.28.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after acquiring an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

