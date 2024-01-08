Truist Financial Boosts PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target to $51.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PCH. Raymond James downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.75.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.95.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

