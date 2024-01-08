Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.53.

NYSE TFC opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

