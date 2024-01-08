TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of TRX opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.90. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
