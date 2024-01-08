TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.90. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

TRX Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 34.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 169,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

