U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 412,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 747,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SLCA

U.S. Silica Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.