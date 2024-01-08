Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Ubiquiti Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE UI opened at $128.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.30. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $303.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.01.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.12). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $463.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SW Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 127.7% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

