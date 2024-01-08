UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 453,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up about 4.8% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 41,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 2,084.2% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,194. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBS. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

