UIL (LON:UTL) Insider Purchases £9,633.72 in Stock

UIL (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider David Shillson acquired 7,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £9,633.72 ($12,267.57).

UIL Stock Performance

Shares of UTL opened at GBX 129 ($1.64) on Monday. UIL has a 12 month low of GBX 112 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 168 ($2.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.70. The firm has a market cap of £108.15 million, a PE ratio of -238.89 and a beta of 0.76.

UIL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,481.48%.

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

