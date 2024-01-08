Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 821,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $167,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62,952 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 264,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $53,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,763 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $239.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

