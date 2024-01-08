Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 79.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 37,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.20. 691,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99. The firm has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

