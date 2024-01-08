Uniswap Price Tops $6.13 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.66 billion and $121.28 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.13 or 0.00013379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00144252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000044 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000131 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.85119116 USD and is down -9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 905 active market(s) with $104,856,618.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

