Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UPLD. Roth Mkm lowered Upland Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered Upland Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Upland Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.18 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 61.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upland Software

In other news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $67,180.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Upland Software by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Upland Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Upland Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Articles

