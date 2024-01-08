VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 141.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,401 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after buying an additional 183,401 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 102.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,316,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,024,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS MOAT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.02. 1,098,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.