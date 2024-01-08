Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,017,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,239. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

