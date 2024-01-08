Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 394,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.69 on Monday, reaching $304.08. 108,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,592. The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $215.10 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.96.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

