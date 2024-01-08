Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $57,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.49. The stock had a trading volume of 351,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,068. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

